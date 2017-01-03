COS continues international expansion

Swedish retailer COS, part of the H&M group, has opened its first store in Kuala Lumpur, within the Pavilion Elite, the extension of the iconic Pavilion KL shopping mall.

The opening in December, marks the retailer’s entry into the Malaysian market and starts a new chapter for the brand in Asia.

Marie Honda, COS managing director, said: “We are very pleased to announce the inauguration of our store in Malaysia. Opening our first store in Kuala Lumpur is an exciting stage in our expansion in Asia and we hope to continue to grow in the market in the future.”

The two-floor Kuala Lumpur store opened on December 16 and stocks COS’ complete range of menswear and womenswear collections.

COS was launched in 2007 to offer classic and wardrobe essentials for women, men and children featuring timeless designs. Its first store opened on London’s Regent Street, followed by the launch of the online store in 2011. The brand is now available in select locations across Europe, Asia, North America, the Middle East and Australia.