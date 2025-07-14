Cos expands to India: New Delhi boutique opening Autumn/Winter 2025

London-based fashion brand Cos, which operates under the H&M group, has announced its forthcoming entry into the Indian market with the opening of its first boutique in New Delhi, scheduled for Autumn Winter 2025.

This inaugural store, located in India's capital, signifies a pivotal step in Cos's broader global expansion strategy, aimed at extending its international presence and reaching new customer bases.

The new boutique will introduce the Autumn Winter 2025 womenswear and menswear collections, providing Indian consumers with their first physical experience of Cos’s refined, modern aesthetic and immersive store environment.

Since its inception in 2007, the brand has expanded its operations to 239 stores across 48 physical markets, complemented by online stores in 38 markets, alongside its wholesale and franchise distribution networks worldwide.

Cos is known for offering a wardrobe of ready-to-wear and accessories characterised by exceptional quality and lasting design, embodying an elevated aesthetic that blends contemporary style with timeless appeal, driven by a connection to modern culture and global cities.

In parallel with its expansion in India, Cos is also reaffirming its return to the New York Fashion Week. The brand will showcase its Autumn 2025 collection on September 14, as part of the official calendar of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).