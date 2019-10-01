Cos opens first store in Manchester

Contemporary high street retailer Cos has opened its first store in Manchester in a historic Grade II listed building on St Ann Street.

The new store, which spans 7,300 square foot across two floors, offers womenswear, menswear and kidswear, and incorporates the core Cos aesthetic of “modern, timeless and functional design”, complemented by a light installation by designer Michael Anastassiades.

Marie Honda, Cos managing director, said in a statement: “We are incredibly pleased to open our first store in Manchester and hope customers will enjoy exploring our collections at our new home in this key city.”

The Manchester store marks the brand’s 24th store in the UK, and the fourth in the North of England, alongside stores in Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle.

Images: courtesy of Cos