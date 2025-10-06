COS opens New Delhi store featuring sustainable design

The London-based fashion brand COS officially entered the Indian retail market on October 2, unveiling its first-ever store in the capital, New Delhi.

The new flagship is situated in the Select Citywalk Mall, New Delhi and was designed entirely in-house as an exploration of craftsmanship, materiality, and modern culture. The new store, located on the ground floor, opened featuring the autumn/winter 2025 womenswear and menswear collections, which showcase timeless designs made with fine fabrics, precise craftsmanship, and modern details.

The store's interior design emphasizes sustainability and artisanal integrity, featuring surfaces and furnishings chosen for their tactile quality. The facade is finished in Armourcoat clay lime plaster, which develops a unique, site-specific patina during application. Inside, the retail space features recycled shelving by Smile Plastics and terrazzo floor tiles by Grassi Pietre composed of 90 percent recycled material. A sculptural table crafted from recycled cellulose fibers and coloured with natural pigments by Paper Factor anchors the interior.

The design reflects COS’s reverence for timeless craftsmanship through its curated furniture, including the Scarpa 925 chair by Cassina and the iconic Pumpkin sofa by Pierre Paulin for Ligne Roset. The brand introduced playful expression with the asymmetric Offset coffee table by Resident and candy-colored Bon Bon lamps by Helle Mardahl.

Known for its iconic wardrobe pieces and elevated essentials that are made to last, COS is a brand dedicated to quality and creating unique collections that combine function with style. To mark the opening, customers spending over Rs 20,000 will receive a complimentary leather crossbody cardholder, while supplies last.