Cos opens Stockholm flagship, its first new concept store in Europe

London-based brand Cos has opened the first store in Europe to feature its new “more sustainable” concept design.

Located in Biblioteksgatan, Stockholm, the two-story store spans 566 square metres and features 66 percent more recycled material than the original Cos store design, the brand said.

Lloyd Goldby, the global head of growth at Cos, said the new opening “marks an important moment” for the brand.

“Whether through endlessly recyclable material or by reallocating store material in new openings, our new concept is a huge step towards becoming a more conscious brand, and we are excited to introduce it to more markets in the future,” Goldby said.

Cos, which is owned by fast fashion giant H&M Group, focuses on minimalist and timeless designs including wardrobe staples and reinvented classics.

The brand opened its first store on London’s Regent Street in 2007, before opening an online store in 2011.

Today, the label has a 267-store portfolio and is available across Europe, Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.