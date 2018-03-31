Cos Stores opens flagship in The Netherlands

Cos just opened a new flagship landing in The Netherlands. As a brand under H&M, the contemporary's brick-and-mortar officially branched out with this new concept in March 2018 in Haarlem.

The store boasts 337 square meters and includes ready-to-wear apparel. The brick-and-mortar retails both menswear and womenswear, encompassing modern, sophisticated stye. Similar to its other stand alone stores, the new flagship will maintain a clean, minimalist aesthetic, according to a company email. The Barteljorisstraat store will launch with the COS Spring Summer 2018 collection including pieces made from organic materials. The collection also has a concept of inspiration taken from the past, present and future.

“We are so delighted to open a store in Haarlem and hope customers enjoy exploring our collections in this new space," Marie Honda, managing director at COS, said in an email. Currently, the store did set a release date but was set to open by the end of March 2018.

Photo Source: CosStores.com