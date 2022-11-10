Cos to enter Mexico with first flagship

Cos is set to make its entry into Mexico as it prepares to open its first flagship store in the country during summer 2023.

The H&M-owned brand will be opening the store in Mexico City as part of a wider expansion strategy to scale the business globally and attract customers in new markets, the company said in a release.

The 486 square metre space will open with the brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection, which Cos said was designed with “sustainability in mind”.

It noted that this idea would also be translated into the store’s interior, with the Mexico location to adopt a “more sustainable concept with a circular ambition in design and material choices”, making it Cos’ third store to roll out this new concept.

This will be evident in the use of bamboo wardrobes, recycled acrylic vitrine display cases and a rail system made with recycled aluminium, Cos added.

The concept purposely allows for regular maintenance, reparations and repurposing, in keeping with its circular goals.

Cos has implemented a global expansion plan since its launch in 2007, with it now boasting a 264 store portfolio that covers 48 physical markets and 39 online markets.