Cos to launch new concept at Coal Drops Yard

Contemporary fashion retailer Cos has confirmed that it is to open its latest London store this autumn at Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross, which will include a new store concept.

In a press release, Cos said that the new concept would be “sharing its inspirations and interests in one hybrid space” while offering a “wholly unique brand experience”.

The store will act as a “multifunctional platform” which will host works from established and emerging artists, while integrating independent wellbeing, lifestyle brands and publishing houses alongside handpicked edits from the Cos collection, the brand added.

The new Cos store will be situated inside the listed section of this transformed former Victorian industrial yard, which is being redeveloped by leading architectural firm, Heatherwick Studio.

The store will span 6,210 square feet across three floors and the interior will follow the Cos aesthetic, whilst “respectfully acknowledging the historical details of the original building”.

Cos stated that it will announce its artist and creative collaborations closer to store opening in autumn.

Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross, will be home to over fifty stores, restaurants and cafés and new public spaces, including Paul Smith, Wolf & Badger, Cubitts, Lost Property of London, Beija London, and Tom Dixon, and will open to the public on October 26.

Images: courtesy of Cos / Coal Drops Yard