COS to open regional flagship in Liverpool

Fashion retailer COS has confirmed that it will open a North West regional flagship store in Liverpool One this May.

The 5,700 square foot store will be located at the entrance to Peter’s Lane, in a former warehouse, adjacent to Flannels and Beauty Bazaar Harvey Nichols.

The flagship will house COS’s women’s apparel and accessories, as well as its menswear collections.

Sam Miller, head of expansion at H&M Group, said: “Liverpool is known for its focus on fashion, and nowhere more so than Liverpool One. The high footfall and line-up of complementary brands on Peter’s Lane will be great assets as we introduce our first COS standalone store in the North West.”

Alison Clegg, director, asset management at Grosvenor Europe, which owns Liverpool One, added: “We are very pleased to secure a first store in the North West for COS, which is another great directional fashion brand for Liverpool One.

“COS joins a cache of exceptional premium brands located on Peter’s Lane that together provide the best in designer clothing, footwear, jewellery and beauty products.”

The signing of COS to Liverpool One follows a record year for the shopping area, which recorded a 3 percent increase in sales in 2017 compared to 2016 and an annual footfall of 29 million. 2018 marks Liverpool One’s tenth anniversary.

Images: courtesy of COS