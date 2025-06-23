Cotswolds Designer Outlet is 97 percent exchanged ahead of July opening

The Cotswolds Designer Outlet, a new multi-million-pound retail scheme from the developer and investor Robert Hitchins Ltd. and specialist manager of retail and leisure destinations Multi-Realm, has confirmed that its occupancy rate is at 97 percent ahead of its July 16 opening.

A total of 52 brands have signed up for the designer outlet, which marks the only new retail outlet scheme opening in the UK in 2025. Positioned off junction 9 of the M5 motorway, Cotswolds Designer Outlet is right on Tewkesbury’s doorstep, equidistant from Bristol and Birmingham, and within easy reach of affluent towns and surrounding Cotswolds villages.

Multi-Realm has been leading the leasing activity at the designer outlet on behalf of the developer and owner Robert Hitchins Ltd and will manage and operate the asset once it is completed. The designer outlet will feature premium and affordable shopping designed to offer a ‘day-out’ experience targeting the region's tourist potential and affluent local residents.

Leading fashion names that will be part of the scheme include Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Reiss, Marks and Spencer, Boss, Guess, Crew, Radley, French Connection, Ben Sherman, Levi’s, Dune, Jack & Jones and Hobbs, alongside athleisure and outdoor brand names of The North Face, Under Armour, Sweaty Betty, Puma, Adidas, Skechers, Timberland, Merrell and Regatta.

There are also several beauty, lifestyle and homeware brands, including Rituals, The Perfume Shop, Lindt, Tefal, Bedeck, Beauty Outlet, Perfume Shop and ProCook.

Simon Tothill, property and development director at Robert Hitchins Ltd, said in a statement: “We have curated a compelling line-up of British and international brands at the Cotswolds Designer Outlet, and we’re confident this new destination will provide a fantastic visitor experience.

“This is a large and very significant retail opening, so to be able to launch the centre essentially fully let is a real vote of confidence. Cotswolds Designer Outlet will be one of a kind, offering an elevated customer focused environment in a classic Cotswold setting.”

Christine Grace, leasing director at Multi-Realm, added: “We are fast approaching the biggest and most exciting retail opening of 2025. To be 97 percent exchanged a month from opening is unprecedented and demonstrates the unrivalled appeal of the Cotswolds Designer Outlet as a destination for brands and consumers alike.

“This is a real achievement and is testament to the commitment and vision of the team working on this project. With the opening date now announced, it is all hands on deck as we prepare for a successful opening and to welcoming visitors to what will become one of the premier shopping and leisure venues in the UK.”