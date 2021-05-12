Cotton Traders to improve online experience with Dynamic Yield

Lifestyle and fashion brand Cotton Traders is to unify its customer experience with Dynamic Yield’s experience optimisation platform to provide a “more tailored” customer journey online.

The British retailer is deploying Dynamic Yield’s A/B testing and personalisation technology to help streamline its online customer experience to aid its digital footprint expansion, which has increased significantly in the past 12 months.

Dynamic Yield, which helps brands deliver and test personalised, optimised, and synchronised digital customer interactions, was selected to unify Cotton Trader’s marketing stack to create one holistic dataset to drive “cohesive and individualised experiences,” explained the retailer in a press release.

Paul Hurst, head of digital at Cotton Traders said: “If we wanted to fully capitalise on the influx of online traffic, we needed to integrate our marketing platforms rather than taking a fragmented approach.

“With Dynamic Yield, we’re now able to optimise our efforts from a single location, which allows us to increase our experience velocity – an important factor for the agility of our team, especially while working remotely.”

Alex Philpott, sales director at Dynamic Yield - UK and Nordics, added: “It’s been amazing to watch how Cotton Traders’ continued investment in digital has inspired a new generation of shoppers for the brand.

“With their vision for a more personalised experience, and now the technology that will enable them to execute against it seamlessly and efficiently, we anticipate nothing short of amazing to come from their team.”