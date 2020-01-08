Cotton Traders to launch consumer apps

British casual wear retailer Cotton Trader is launching its first shopping apps in 2020 to “meet consumer demand for mobile”, after signing a partnership with app-commerce platform Poq.

The move into apps is part of Cotton Trader’s latest growth strategy to reposition the brand and to attract a younger consumer. To achieve this it is planning an initial digital-first approach, with the launch of an iOS and Android app at its core, as the brand has seen significant growth in customers moving from shopping on desktop to tablet and mobile.

Shona Jameson, chief marketing officer at Cotton Traders said in a statement: “Over the past two years, we’ve seen more and more customers choosing to browse on mobile. However, one of the biggest challenges we faced was where our mobile traffic was high, conversion on mobile was lower when compared with desktop.”

Cotton Traders, which was founded in 1987 by former England national rugby union team captains Fran Cotton and Steve Smith and specialises in casual wear with premium quality, will initially target UK customers with the apps and has stated that it chose Poq following its successful apps for well-known fashion brands such as PrettyLittleThing and Missguided.

Paul Hurst, head of digital at Cotton Traders, added: "To tackle this we decided to launch our first-ever shopping apps, coming later this year. We know that the experience on app will be easier and more convenient for our customers, but also is beneficial for the business.

“Apps tackle the challenge of higher mobile web traffic but lower conversion on mobile. We're excited to launch our apps, an entirely new channel for our customers to shop on and we look forward to growing our customer engagement and brand loyalty on our new apps.”

Oyvind Henriksen, co-founder and chief executive, Poq, said: “We’re excited that a traditional multichannel retailer like Cotton Traders has prioritised providing the best customer experience to its shoppers by embracing app commerce. Shopping apps have become an expectation for today’s consumer and we’re proud to partner with Cotton Traders to provide a great shopping experience through its apps.”