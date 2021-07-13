Coty to roll out touch-less fragrance testers

Coty Inc., one of the world’s largest beauty and fragrance companies, has announced that it will roll out digitally-enabled touch-less fragrance testing devices to beauty retailers within the next 12 months.

In a press statement, Coty said that the “real world testing” of the touch-less units at brick and mortar retail stores will begin this month in key European markets, followed by a planned trial in Asia later this year.

Developed in partnership with French beauty tech start-up Êverie, which specialises in smart devices, micro-dosing and diffusion technologies, the touch-less testers are designed to deliver a single droplet of fragrance to an arm or a blotter, without shoppers having to touch anything.

Coty states that the new technology will give customers the ultimate control over fragrance discovery in store, as it is a less invasive testing experience than a spray tester, which “oversaturate the air, overwhelming the senses and surrounding environment”.

Claire Catherine-Mercier, vice president of retail experience at Coty, said in a statement: “Coty’s touch-less fragrance tester is a breakthrough innovation developed in partnership with Êverie. With the return of in-person shopping, the health and safety of our consumers are always at the forefront of our minds. Deploying a single drop of liquid to the skin with the same restitution as traditional testers, this new technology eliminates unnecessary waste and offers a safe, contact-free alternative for testing.”

“Today’s announcement comes as stores are re-opening around the world–and as hygiene and safety have become an integral part of the experience at brick and mortar retailers. The creation of a new touch-less luxury ritual for testing will support those consumers that need to try perfume before buying, and ultimately will drive sales at stores.

Coty’s fragrance portfolio includes brands such as Marc Jacobs, Gucci, Chloé, Burberry, Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss.