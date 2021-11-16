Covent Garden announces 10 new signings including Uniqlo

Capital and Counties Properties (Capco) has confirmed ten new signings to Covent Garden, including Uniqlo, Rails, Guerlain and Tag Heuer.

Fashion retailer Uniqlo will open a new London flagship at 19-21 Long Acre and Carriage Hall on Floral Street spanning 21,600 square feet, while luxury watch brand Tag Heuer is opening a store on James Street and contemporary jewellery brand E&E has signed on to a space in the Market Building.

There will also be several debuts to the UK, including fragrance brand Guerlain launching its first UK store in the Royal Opera House Arcade, and Los Angeles-based contemporary lifestyle brand Rails will open its first London store on Floral Street.

In addition, Italian fashion brand Empresa has signed on Henrietta Street, while luxury brand Oto will open on James Street offering unique beauty and lifestyle products, and digitally native beauty brand Lisa Eldridge has opened at the Royal Opera House Arcade.

The other openings will be from British handcrafted Bullards Spirits, which has opened in the Market Building offering tasting workshops, and WatchHouse Coffee is opening a cafe on Southhampton Street.

These ten new brands add to Covent Garden’s growing list of British and international fashion, beauty and luxury jewellery brands and add to the previously announced news that Glossier, Reformation and Experimental Group will open early next year.