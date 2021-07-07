Cow Vintage opens concept flagship store in Seven Dials

Independent British retailer Cow Vintage has opened a concept flagship store at 13 Shorts Garden in Seven Dials, marking its debut in London.

The 1,847 square foot store carries Cow’s vintage fashion sourced from around the world, alongside recycled designer pieces and hand-crafted reworked garments.

The store itself has also been fitted out with a variety of recycled materials, down to its fixtures and fittings.

“Opening in London has been a long-awaited step for Cow Vintage, and Seven Dials’ unique atmosphere and sense of community provides the perfect environment for our first presence in the capital,” said founder Nigel Coughlan in a release.

“Great effort has gone into the design and sustainable fit-out of this flagship to ensure it is a fun and experiential space to showcase our amazing one-off designs, retro finds, and repurposed fabrics and prints.”

Coughlan established Cow in 2008 along with co-founder Steve Adamson. They describe the vintage store as an “innovative hub of artists, musicians, and designers”. The cult retailer currently also operates an online store as well as physical stores in Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, and Nottingham.