Creed opens new flagship in Covent Garden

Luxury perfumier Creed has opened its latest flagship store in Covent Garden, London, unveiling a new store design and its third standalone boutique in the UK.

Situated on 14 King Street, the new 365 square-foot store from the luxury perfume house showcases its most extensive product range yet, including rare exclusives, alongside a welcoming service area offering bottle engraving, gift-wrap ribbon personalisation, and leather monogramming.

Sarah Lynn, managing director at Creed UK, said in a statement: “Like Creed, Covent Garden has a rich heritage and legacy, so it has always been a destination of choice for us. We are so thrilled to have established our flagship boutique amongst the very best names in retail and look forward to introducing a truly luxurious shopping experience with our largest array of hand-crafted fragrances yet, to a brand-new audience.”

Creed Covent Garden flagship Credits: Shaftesbury Capital/Creed

Creed adds to Covent Garden’s beauty and fragrance line-up, which includes Aēsop, Chanel, Diptyque, Guerlain, Jo Malone London, Le Labo, Miller Harris, Parfums de Marly and Penhaligon’s.

Michelle McGrath, executive director at Shaftesbury Capital, added: “Creed’s innovative and timeless approach to perfumery is a leading example of the calibre of brands we always seek to attract to the destination.

“Covent Garden’s carefully curated blend of internationally renowned and independent concepts continues to make the destination stand out across the market, and we look forward to seeing the bespoke King Street flagship boutique flourish amongst our strong tenant line-up.”