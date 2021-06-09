Crémieux opens store on Savile Row

Family-owned luxury menswear brand Crémieux has opened a store on Savile Row in London to showcase its small-scale approach to modern and timeless clothing.

Located at 37 Savile Row, the Crémieux store launches with the brand’s spring/summer 2021 collection featuring cotton shorts, polo shirts, hoodies and chinos, alongside its tailored classics including blazers, suits, shirts and knitwear.

The London store joins the brand’s other retail locations in New York City, Palm Beach, Paris, Saint Tropez and Capri.

Commenting on the opening, Stephane Crémieux, chief executive at Crémieux, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be opening our doors on Savile Row, I remember coming to London from Paris for a men’s shopping weekend with my father when he would go to his tailor on Savile Row.

“To open a store on Savile Row has been a dream come true for me and I know for my Father’s too, we look forward welcoming our UK customers to our new home here on Savile Row.”

Julian Stocks, property director at The Pollen Estate, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Crémieux to Savile Row and believe they will be a great addition, we look forward to working with them on a shared vision for the street.”

Founded in 1976, Crémieux is a French luxury menswear company that combines vintage-inspired details and the finest European materials to provide an eminently modern take on classic menswear to offer “modern and timeless, with style and sophistication that hovers above the trends”. Each collection from the brand is tailored in small-scale luxury factories across Europe.

Image: courtesy of Crémieux

