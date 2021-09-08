Crep Collection Club, Vanilla make physical store debuts at Bluewater

Brands Crep Collection Club and Vanilla have both made their brick and mortar debuts at Landsec’s Bluewater shopping centre in Kent.

Trend-led sneaker specialist Crep Collection Club has opened its first standalone store on the Upper Guild Hall after two years of online-only operation. The 1,042 square foot space will carry a premium selection of trainers, including otherwise hard to find releases for styles such as the Jordan 1, Air Force 1, and Air Max by Nike.

“To be able to have launched at Bluewater is incredible. We are able to bring the very best in sneaker lines to a brand-new audience,” said the brand’s founder Jamal Okubule in a release. “We are proud to have taken this next step into physical retail as part of our brand expansion.”

Meanwhile, accessible fashion concept brand Vanilla has launched its debut space at Bluewater following the success of its established online and concession presence. The 3,616 square foot space will combine the Blue Vanilla and Pink Vanilla labels for the first time. The brand will also use the Bluewater location to exclusively stocks a new shoe and accessory collection, not available anywhere else.

The new brands follow the recent signing of footwear and accessories specialist retailer Carvela at Bluewater.