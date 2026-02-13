Crew Clothing continues retail expansion, confirms new Kent store

Crew Clothing is continuing its retail expansion, this time with a new store due to open at Bluewater, a shopping centre in Kent.

Scheduled to open February 26, the 1,050 square foot space intends to reflect Crew’s signature identity, evident in a “relaxed coastal spirit” that mirrors the brand’s windsurfing roots.

The site builds on the British lifestyle brand’s investment into its physical retail presence, through which it has continued to prioritise key locations across the UK.

Speaking on the new store, head of retail at Crew, Carol Kane, said: “Over the past few years, we’ve seen strong and sustained growth across the business, and investing in a destination as iconic as Bluewater feels like a natural next step in that journey.”

Kane said the shopping centre was one of the most influential in the UK, making the opening “an important milestone for the brand as we continue to expand our physical retail presence”.

Crew outlined its ambitious expansion strategy last year, revealing to the media plans to open 20 more UK stores in 2026, building on the same number of openings already planned for 2025.

Its growth comes on the back of a solid financial year for the company, which, for the 52-week period ending December 29, 2024, reported a 7 percent increase in turnover to 123.4 million pounds and a 41 percent uptick in adjusted EBITDA. Profit after tax nearly doubled, climbing to 19.4 million pounds up from 11.2 million pounds in the year prior.

In the financial report, Crew said it was continuing to shift its focus toward a direct-to-consumer presence after physical store sales grew by 9 percent, yet underlined a commitment to a “sustainable growth trajectory” in return.