Crew Clothing relocates flagship in Exeter

British lifestyle brand Crew Clothing has relocated. The brand has opened a new store in Princesshay, Exeter, double the size of its previous store on Bedford Street.

The opening makes the new location the retailer’s national flagship store and will create six new jobs in the process. The store will offer menswear, womenswear, kids wear, footwear and accessories, including a personalisation hub that allows customers to get their initials embroidered into products.

Hannah Overton, Princesshay’s marketing and commercial manager, said in a statement: “We’re so pleased to see Crew Clothing relocate to a bigger space in Princesshay and for the centre to now be home to the brand’s flagship store. Crew Clothing is a welcome addition to our fashion offering for Devon shoppers in the centre’s main mall.”

The flagship’s opening was celebrated with Pan-n-Ice ice cream, given to visitors with a peel back sticker that revealed a prize for customers to spend in-store on the day.

“Not only is our new Exeter flagship bigger and better than ever before, this very special spot marks our 100th store… and it’s no coincidence that it’s in Devon,” said Crew Clothing brand director Georgina Clark. “Over the last 28 years, we’ve opened doors up and down the country, from St. Andrews to St. Ives, but we’ve never forgotten where we came from.”

Crew Clothing joins several established lifestyle and clothing brands in the mall’s main hall, including Joules, Fat Face, Superdry and Two Seasons.