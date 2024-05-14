Crew Clothing to open Canterbury store

British lifestyle brand Crew Clothing will unveil its latest retail venture in the historic city of Canterbury. Situated within the Whitefriars shopping center, the brand's newest 112 square foot emporium is slated to commence operations on Thursday, May 16th. The new location will create 7 new jobs in the local area.

Since its inception in the picturesque coastal town of Salcombe in 1993, Crew Clothing has remained steadfast in infusing every garment with the quintessential spirit of the seaside. At this latest inauguration, shoppers are invited to immerse themselves in the freshest offerings from the springtime collections, characterised by airy silhouettes and whimsical motifs.

In anticipation of the forthcoming Summer of Sport, a cherished tradition wherein Crew Clothing aligns itself with British sporting entities, the boutique will unveil an exclusive occasion wear line. Crafted in collaboration with the Henley Royal Regatta, this limited-edition capsule features contemporary floral ensembles for women and varsity-inspired rowing blazers for men.

The opening will see the first 20 customers receive a 10 discount voucher and bespoke goody bags for those who spend over 75 pounds.

Naomi Parry, Head of Marketing at Crew Clothing, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to be announcing a brand-new store this Spring, at what is an exciting period for the brand. With warmer weather on the way, we have an array of new SS24 pieces still to come and we can’t wait to welcome our customers through the doors with a variety of welcome offers.”