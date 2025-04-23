Crew Clothing to return to Cheltenham with new store

British fashion and lifestyle brand Crew Clothing is continuing its 2025 store rollout with a return to Cheltenham this week.

Crew Clothing will open a new 1,800-square-foot high street store on the Promenade on April 25, following the brand’s search for a larger location in the spa town.

The new store will showcase Crew Clothing’s coastal-inspired style, highlighting its latest spring/summer 2025 collections for men, women and children.

Naomi Parry, head of marketing at Crew Clothing, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to be returning to Cheltenham with a bigger, even better location. It’s a really exciting time for the brand following the announcement of our head office relocation, the all-new ranges and our ongoing top-tier sponsorship programmes.

“Our ambitious store opening strategy reflects this momentum we’re building as a brand, and we’re so pleased to be coming back to a town like Cheltenham where there are already so many fans of Crew. We can’t wait to celebrate the new store with an enticing opening offer, and to welcome everyone into the store.”

The opening follows an announcement in January that it plans to open 20 new locations in 2025, building on the success of its 15 new stores added in 2024. The retailer operates over 100 stores around the country, as well as online at crewclothing.co.uk.