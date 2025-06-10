Crew Clothing to return to Northern Ireland with new store

British brand Crew Clothing is set to return to Northern Ireland’s retail network with the opening of a new store in Belfast. The location is scheduled to open June 19 in Victoria Square Shopping Centre and will continue the brand’s ongoing retail expansion.

In a release, Crew Clothing’s head of marketing, Naomi Parry, said the company was “delighted to be returning to Belfast with a brand new, even better location”.

She continued: “It’s a really exciting time for the brand at the moment and we have an ambitious store opening strategy for 2025.”

The 1,000 square foot space will house Crew Clothing’s latest collections through which it intends to “bring a slice of coastal inspired style to Northern Ireland”.

Its opening comes on the back of three new Crew Clothing stores in Chiswick, Altrincham and Cheltenham, reflecting the brand’s continued retail expansion.

Parry added: “It’s so exciting to be building on this momentum with the opening in Northern Ireland. We know there are already so many fans of Crew in Belfast, and we can’t wait to welcome them to the new store, along with new customers.”