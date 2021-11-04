Crocs and ThredUp launch Clean Out program

Footwear brand Crocs and online resale program ThredUp have announced their Clean Out program.

The program is designed to give preloved items a second life, using ThredUp’s resale-as-a-service platform. A part of Crocs’ commitment to become a net zero company by 2030, the program will allow customers to generate a prepaid shipping label and donate apparel, shoes and accessories from any brand.

Although customers are encouraged to donate Crocs shoes, it is not required. Items pass through a rigorous quality inspection before being listed online, with Crocs providing shopping credit to the donating customer. The credit can then be used to purchase any items in-store or online at Crocs.

“Crocs shoes are incredibly durable and perfectly built for a second life, so encouraging customers to consider reuse is extremely important to us,” said brand president at Crocs Michelle Poole. “Crocs and ThredUp are both committed to keeping products in use and out of landfills, and we’re thrilled to partner with ThredUp to reduce our environmental footprint and bring us one step closer to achieving our net zero goal by taking action to create a more comfortable world.”

The brand’s sustainability journey is aimed at addressing its entire value chain, including investments in sustainable materials. Crocs also donates unsellable Crocs to those in need as a way to keep its products in use and out of landfills.

Crocs joins other brands in making use of the ThredUp resale service platform. Other companies include Adidas, Gap and Madewell.

“By enabling Crocs customers to give preloved items a second life through ThredUp’s resale-as-a-service, we’re promoting reuse and inching closer to a more circular future for fashion,” said Pooja Sethi, senior vice president and general manager of resale-as-a-service at ThredUp.