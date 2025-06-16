Crocs continues outlet store expansion with new location at London Designer Outlet

Footwear brand Crocs is set to open its first London outlet this year. The store will be located at the London Designer Outlet (LDO) in Wembley Park and will mark another expansion in the brand’s outlet store estate.

In the 1,456 square foot space, for which a five-year lease has been signed, Crocs will offer a range of products for adults and kids, including its signature clogs, sandals and a variety of Jibbitz charms.

For LDO, the impending opening comes as it continues to report “strong spend from a diverse, brand-savvy shopper”, who contribute to the 16.4 million yearly footfall seen in the area.

According to Matt Slade, retailer director at property investment firm Quintain, Crocs taps into the “huge footwear trend” seen among this demographic, made up of a “diverse multi-generational audience and international students” that live within the “vibrant new neighbourhood”.

Notably, shoppers under the age of 44 made up over half of LDO’s total spend during the past year, the retail park reported, leading it to reflect such an audience in the recent opening of stores for additional brands like Rituals and Miniso.

For Crocs, meanwhile, the opening will further its expansion within the outlet retail market, building on recent announcements of a similar calibre, with the brand confirming new locations at the likes of East Midlands Designer Outlet, Swindon Designer Outlet and Essex’s Braintree Village.