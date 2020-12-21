Cruyff opens debut UK store in Manchester

Sportswear brand Cruyff has opened its first UK store in the Manchester Arndale shopping centre, offering its retro-inspired footwear and clothing.

The 1,300 square foot Manchester store follows the success of the sportswear brand’s Barcelona flagship and Amsterdam store and aims to share its premium men’s and women’s footwear and apparel.

The Cruyff store will showcase its own brand of men’s and women’s styles, including shoes and trainers, alongside matching tracksuit sets, puffer jackets, graphic T-shirts and track tops.

The brand explains that the “clean lines and sharp silhouettes” of its collection are reflected throughout the store with the aim of “complimenting one another for an immersive, premium shopping experience”.

The store design also features bold pops of neon orange throughout alongside dark metal and black.

As well as stocking Cruyff items, the Manchester store will also offer a “guest brand concept” to showcase up-and-coming brands. The first one to be featured will be Rotterdam menswear brand, Off The Pitch.

Ferenc van der Vlies, co-owner of Cruyff, said in a statement: “We are very excited and proud to open our first Manchester store. The city is an iconic music and creative hub and being one of the biggest football capitals in the world is a perfect fit.”

Images: courtesy fo Cruyff