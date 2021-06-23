Cubitts opens new store in Cambridge

Spectacle makers Cubitts has opened its second store outside of London in Cambridge.

The store, located at 18 Trinity Street in Cambridge, is housed in a Grade II listed 18th-century building and has been remodelled to celebrate art and culture in Cambridge over the past century.

The design takes inspiration from the understated aesthetic of Kettle’s Yard, and the influential Finella of Queen’s Road, Cambridge, and features display cabinets inspired by pared back English cabinetry, alongside a curated selection of domestic furniture, including minimalist ‘shaker’ pieces.

There is a simplicity to the store’s tactile material palette with whitewash walls, wooden furniture, rugs and sculptural plinths, complemented by dusky pink used throughout, the colour used for the facade and interiors of Finella. Other details include copper Plymax folding doors and bespoke copper-faced doors.

To mark the opening of Cubitts Cambridge, the brand has designed three exclusive silhouettes which explore the unique history of Cambridge and its residents.

They include a shape worn by Tommy Flowers, an English engineer and member of the code breakers at Bletchley Park, a classic Windsor round-eye, celebrating the bookish and globally influencer academic roots of the city, and a sharp cat-eye, inspired by Finella.

The Cambridge store is Cubitts’ second store outside of London adding to the store it opened in Brighton in 2020.

Image: courtesy of Cubitts

Image: courtesy of Cubitts

Image: courtesy of Cubitts

Image: courtesy of Cubitts