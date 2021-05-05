Cult menswear label L’Estrange opens first flagship store

Cult menswear brand L’Estrange has opened its first flagship store at 19 Earlham Street in Seven Dials.

The London-based brand has had a pop-up store in the neighbouring Neal Street since November 2019, but has now opened the permanent 1,000 square foot store to complement its expansion.

The brand aims to simplify the male wardrobe by providing a modular clothing system that comprises comfortable, seasonless and versatile pieces. It was placed 90th on the Financial Times’ 2021 list of the 1000 fastest growing European companies.

L’Estrange co-founder and director Tom Horne said in a release: “Seven Dials has historically played a pivotal role in the growth of our business, so it is a pleasure to launch a permanent site here following our successful pop-up showing on Neal Street.

“Although it has been a challenging year for retail, the pandemic has accelerated the drive towards more thoughtful consumption, which is a core element of our label. We are working with a retail destination that both supports our values as a retailer, and places us amongst so many like-minded brands.”

L’Estrange joins a number of recent international additions to the Seven Dials line-up including Nudie Jeans, Rains, and Kompanero.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at Seven Dials landlord Shaftesbury, said: “After working closely with L’Estrange for several years in a supportive and flexible pop-up capacity, it is fantastic to continue our relationship with the brand and see its flagship store permanently housed within the Seven Dials community.

“This particular deal is a great milestone for us as we continue to diversify the destination, and demonstrates Seven Dials’ ability to evolve and nurture emerging brands from pop-up sites to long-term bricks and mortar homes.”