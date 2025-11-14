Curry Brand transitions to independent entity after Under Armour split

Under Armour, Inc. and Stephen Curry announced that they will part ways as Curry Brand transitions into an independent entity, bringing an end to a partnership that has shaped basketball performance product and athlete-led brand building for more than a decade.

Under Armour to refocus on core brand strategy

As part of the separation, Under Armour will refocus on its core brand strategy and continue developing new UA Basketball products while supporting athletes and programs across all levels of the sport. The Curry 13-set for release in February 2026, will mark the final Curry Brand x Under Armour signature shoe, with additional colourways and apparel collections continuing through October 2026.

Kevin Plank, Under Armour’s founder and CEO, praised the long-standing collaboration, highlighting Curry’s evolution from brand ambassador to strategic business leader. “Together with our teammates, he helped build something rare: a brand with credibility, community impact, and product that performs at the highest level,” Plank said. He emphasized that the decision aligns with Under Armour’s disciplined turnaround strategy, while giving Curry the opportunity to guide the brand’s next chapter independently.

Curry Brand to operate as separate entity

Launched in 2020, Curry Brand has combined performance innovation with philanthropic impact, investing heavily in youth sports infrastructure and underserved basketball communities. The partnership helped expand Under Armour’s Project Rampart initiative into Oakland—work the company will continue supporting even after the separation.

Stephen Curry expressed gratitude for Under Armour’s early belief in him, noting that the collaboration enabled the creation of a mission-driven brand focused on empowering young athletes. “Curry Brand was created to change the game for good and over the past five years, we successfully changed the game for kids, for communities, and for basketball,” Curry said. Looking ahead, he emphasized his commitment to growing the brand’s mission and impact independently.

Plank concluded that the separation positions both sides for success: Under Armour will deepen its focus on performance innovation, while Curry Brand gains the flexibility to determine its own future - “good for Stephen and good for UA.”