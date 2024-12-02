Cyber Monday: UK shoppers to spend a 3.33 billion pounds online

The annual Cyber Monday shopping event reveals a change in consumer behaviour in 2024, with total spending expected to reach 3.33 billion pounds, demonstrating remarkable economic resilience despite marginal year-on-year fluctuations.

According to VoucherCodes.co.uk's comprehensive "Shopping for Christmas 2024" report, consumer expenditure remains robust, with an impressive 231.2 million pounds projected to be spent hourly. This translates to approximately 3.67 million pounds per minute, underlining the continued significance of the post-Thanksgiving retail phenomenon.

The data suggests a subtle but meaningful transformation in retail dynamics. While total spending shows a slight 0.5 percent decrease from 2023's 3.34 billion pounds, industry experts attribute this to strategic shifts in retail marketing and consumer purchasing patterns.

Of particular note is the importance of brick-and-mortar retail. Physical stores are anticipated to generate 1.88 billion pounds in sales, representing a 4.6 percent increase from the previous year's 1.80 billion pounds. This resurgence challenges predictions of the high street's imminent demise, indicating a consumer desire for tangible shopping experiences.

Online retailers, however, face a more challenging landscape, with projected sales declining 6.3 percent to 1.45 billion pounds, compared to 1.55 billion pounds in 2023.

Michael Brandy, Senior Commercial Director at VoucherCodes.co.uk, said in a statement: "The retail ecosystem is experiencing a recalibration. While online sales may moderate, the high street—particularly appealing to younger consumers—presents a compelling value proposition."

The timing of Cyber Monday, falling just three weeks before Christmas, creates a strategic window for retailers to cultivate customer loyalty and capture critical holiday shopping budgets.