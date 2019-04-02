D2C perfume brand Skylar introduces subscription service

Subscription retail memberships are taking over. Clean fragrance brand Skylar launched its Skylar Scent Club this week, marking the first time a direct-to-consumer fragrance brand has unveiled such an offering.

For a monthly subscription fee of 20 dollars, the Skylar Scent Club provides its members with a new, limited edition scent in a 10ml glass rollerball that is only available through the club. The first month's scent is called Magic Bloom, made with notes of pear, yuzu and magnolia.

Members also receive 10 percent off all Skylar products, free shipping, early access to product launches and invitations to several events throughout the year.

Skylar launched in 2017 to offer hypoallergenic, clean and cruelty-free scents. Its current product line includes perfumes and candles with original scents, made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, petrochemicals, animal-derived ingredients or synthetic dyes.

The brand has maintained a direct-to-consumer retail model since its beginning in order to keep its pricing low and have control over sourcing quality ingredients.

