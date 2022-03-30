Dai opens debut London store

Sustainable womenswear brand Dai has opened its first store in Seven Dials in London, following successful pop-ups on Marylebone High Street and King’s Road.

The 1,400 square foot store, located at 35-37 Monmouth Street, houses the brand's full collection of tailored clothing, which fuse women’s workwear with the properties of activewear made from innovative, eco-friendly fabrics.

The in-store experience showcases its use of sustainable fabrics and personal styling sessions using its DNA Body Mapping Experience, a proprietary and tailored approach to help women find their best silhouette and fit for every body shape.

Other highlights include a dedicated trouser bar to showcase the brand’s original “feels-like-yoga” bestselling ‘Power Move’ trousers.

Image: Dai/ Shaftesbury

“After so much time working and living our lives through screens, we’re very excited for our new store to empower in-person connection with our community once again,” said Joanna Dai, founder and chief executive of Dai. “We want our Seven Dials space to be a place where women can connect, learn and exchange ideas, in addition to displaying everything we do best on comfy performance apparel for our 24/7 wardrobes and our sustainable sourcing and design process.”

The London-based label, which is B Corp certified, has designed the store with sustainability in mind and has used upcycled materials from previous pop-ups to reuse, regenerate, and minimise waste and carbon impact.

In addition, Dai is also launching Dai’Cycle, a programme where customers can drop off their preloved Dai clothing in exchange for a gift card to use on their next in-store purchase. Dai will renew and repair the recycled pieces and offer them in-store as preloved items or donate them to its charity partner Smart Works.

Image: Dai/ Shaftesbury

Dai added: “This store reflects everything we’ve envisioned on achieving with Dai – empowering women to perform their best, in the boardroom, on the move, everyday and everywhere. I can’t wait to connect with our customers in person once again and to grow our mission and community even further.”

Dai’s Seven Dials store will also offer a calendar of curated community events centred around career topics for women in business, wellness, inclusivity, and sustainability.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at Shaftesbury, added: “Sustainability has always been an important factor when selecting brands coming into Seven Dials. We work consistently hard to curate a diverse line-up of brands with strong environmental credentials. Whilst sustainability is becoming a saturated concept across the industry we ensure we seek out retailers such as Dai, alongside other B Corp rated names in Seven Dials such as Finisterre, Le Labo, Vivo Barefoot, Aēsop and Ace & Tate whose ethics are all authentic and substantiated.

“It’s fantastic to be home to Dai’s first store, whose unique offering is already drawing many visitors within the Seven Dials neighbourhood and creating a line-up full of content and vibrancy.”