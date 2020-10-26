Daily Paper opens NYC flagship

Daily Paper, the Amsterdam-based clothing line, has opened their first NYC flagship store, located at Delancey Street. The design for the store was inspired by African culture in conjunction with contemporary design. Daily Paper is considered one of the fastest-growing European fashion brands. The Daily Paper collection features accessories, ready-to-wear and a series of capsule collections created in collaboration within the music, culture, art and fashion sectors.

The new two-story building with 1,1140 square feet of retail space mirrors the Afrofuturistic aesthetics leading with a very strong Dutch base with a combination of the ancient with the present, but very much looking to the future. The Daily Paper team in partnership with interior architect designer Heather Faulding of 4plus Design prioritized the store features inclusive of a façade, statues, mosaic, arches, glass floor, coffee bar, lounge, and mural.

Daily Paper has made strides in connecting and building relationships with talent in the U.S. including Grammy winner Lil Nas X, Keke Palmer, Anderson Paak, Young Thug, Summer Walker, Liam Payne, Quavo, and Wale. The idea behind The Daily Paper is it feels more like you are part of a club, rather than a place you are just shopping.

Highlighted design elements of the store include a Dutch Gable over the entry and panels over the façade using the soda cans in a pattern that evokes beadwork of Africa. In addition, the smaller windows only show a vignette to draw people in, incorporating a museum feeling with reverence to play and contrast with the product. Statues on columns, futuristic mannequins, and full height display glass cases for accessories all add to the museum elements of the store.

A direct getaway from the retail into the second-floor club pulls light through from new skylights. The design permits people to look down on the mosaic and product highlights on the first floor. The rails throughout the store are designed in the two-toned triangular pattern found throughout Africa in black resin and stainless steel. The staircase features artwork on the risers and mirrored underbelly to lead people up to the club leading into the coffee bar and lounge, which features relaxed seating areas that reflect the same very leisurely style of the store and “club.”

photo: courtesy of Sandrine Charles Consulting