Damson Madder to open pop-up in New York City during NYFW

Cult favorite, London-based brand Damson Madder is set to open a pop-up store in New York City this week. Running from September 4 to 8, the pop-up opening coincided with New York Fashion Week.

Marking the brand’s first international pop-up activation, Damson Madder will be taking over a location at 14 Crosby Street, in SoHo for five days. Offer Damson Madder’s US customers and community the chance to experience and discover the brand’s world in person for the first time, the pop-up also offers customers the exclusive chance to shop Damson Madder’s second drop of its AW24 collection, before it launches online.

The debut pop-up will center around an immersive in-store showcase of Damson Madder’s AW24 collection. In addition to offering the brand’s latest autumn collection, the pop-up will also feature hero and sell-out styles from the brand’s hall of fame. Officially launching with an exclusive press and industry event on September 4, the pop-up will then open to the public from September 5 onwards.

Damson Madder was founded in the spring of 2020 by Emma Hill, an industry veteran who had become disillusioned after witnessing several bad practices behind the scenes. Seeking to cultivate a brand based on slow fashion, considerate design and responsible fashion, the designer began working with recycled and organic fabrics while experimenting with natural dyes.

Transparency and small-batch production remain at the core of the brand’s ethos, together with responsible practices. Based in Camden, North London, Damson Madder is known for its limited collections, which include 15 to 25 pieces per drop, with an average of 100 to 350 pieces per style.