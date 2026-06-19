Damson Madder ventures into physical retail with Paris pop-up and showroom

British brand Damson Madder has garnered widespread acclaim since its founding in 2020, standing out for its distinct brand identity, prints and silhouettes. Now, the label is beginning to venture further afield through a Parisian pop-up store and dedicated wholesale showroom.

Located in Le Marais district and spanning June 19 to 22, the pop-up looks to reflect the visual language the brand has become so well known for, evident in a space designed to mirror domestic surroundings for an intimate experience. It coincides with an ongoing temporary activation at Galeries Lafayette that opened at the start of June and will continue until the end of the month.

Both sites mark the first time Damson Madder has ventured into European retail, and emulating a similar strategy seen across the UK and US, where pop-ups in London, New York and Los Angeles were said to have fueled regional growth. Speaking to WWD, CEO Emma Hill said the company was now gauging demand in its second-largest market, France, while exploring the potential for a permanent presence.

Hill said the priority up until now was raising brand awareness and DTC growth, with the Paris pop-up only coming to light after several years of wholesale expansion. Growth in this area is still on the radar, however, evident in the upcoming opening of a dedicated wholesale showroom during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, where the team are hoping to attract international buyers, particularly from the Far East and the Middle East.