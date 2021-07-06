Daniel w. Fletcher opens pop-up in Margate

British designer Daniel w. Fletcher has opened its first seasonal pop-up store in Margate.

Located at 18 Marine Drive, on the seafront of the town’s marina area, the two-storey summer pop-up will showcase the “best of the Daniel w. Fletcher collection”.

This will include the first release of the brand’s autumn/winter 2021 collection, which features the designer’s first dedicated women’s collection , brand classics, and exclusive pieces inspired by the English coastal town.

Highlights include staple split-hem trousers, contrast stitch denim and bound-edge shirts that have become synonymous with Daniel w. Fletcher.

Image: courtesy of Daniel w. Fletcher

Open throughout July and August, the pop-up named the “DWF studio-on-sea” will also host a series of events and workshops, such as “quilting and arts workshops, queer book club meetings, poetry readings and other events” in partnership with local artists and businesses, the designer said in a press release.

In addition, Fletcher will introduce the ‘Beach Shop’ offering eco-friendly takes on the traditional bucket and spade stalls the British seaside is known for. Fletcher has produced his own range of recycled frisbees, paper windmills, DWF sticks of rock wrapped in compostable wrapping, alongside organic cotton jerseys and pairs of swim shorts made using recycled plastics collected from the ocean.

Image: courtesy of Daniel w. Fletcher

Fletcher also took inspiration from the beaches of Margate and the Kent coast for the brand’s seasonal campaign that features emerging actor William Franklin Miller lensed by Fabien Kruszelnicki.

Image: courtesy of Daniel w. Fletcher