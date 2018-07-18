Daniel Wellington opens first regional store

Watch brand Daniel Wellington has opened its first standalone store outside of London at the St David’s shopping centre in Cardiff.

Daniel Wellington, which combines minimalistic designs with timeless styles for both men and women, has secured a 430 square foot unit to stock its full range of classic and elegant timepieces, including its signature watches that feature interchangeable watch straps.

The interiors have been designed by the watch brand’s in-house design team and reflects its contemporary design aesthetic.

Speaking on behalf of the St David’s Partnership, a joint venture between Landsec and intu, Colin Flinn, regional managing director - west at Intu, said in a press release: “The arrival of Daniel Wellington is a clear signal that St David’s is one of the UK’s premium retail destinations. This international brand joining St David’s follows the success of other flagship stores outside of London for retailers such as Victoria’s Secret and Stradivarius. Daniel Wellington is a great addition to our retail offer and is reflective of the growth within this category as a whole.”

This follows the recent opening by international fashion brand Stradivarius, its first Welsh store at the centre, earlier in the year.

The St David’s shopping centre provides over 1.4 million square foot of retail and leisure space and more than 180 stores, anchored by Marks and Spencer, Debenhams and the largest John Lewis outside of London.

Images: courtesy of St David’s