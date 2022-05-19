David M Robinson reveals new showroom concept at Liverpool One

Luxury jeweller David M Robinson (DMR) has unveiled a new showroom concept at its newly renovated Liverpool One flagship.

Announced in a release by Grosvenor, the retail destination’s operator, renovations included upsizing by 72 percent, extending to 5,478 square feet, and the refurbishment of the showroom.

The new concept for DMR, designed in collaboration with interior designers, LXA, sees the introduction of in-store VIP spaces, such as a private dining room with an in-house kitchen, a champagne bar and a sound-proofed media room for virtual appointments and content creation.

Additionally, the new showroom also houses a Rolex segment, IWC segment and will offer jewellery and watch workshops.

According to Liverpool One, DMR has been one of the location’s strongest performers since its opening in 2008.

“For the last 14 years, it’s been a pleasure for Liverpool One to play a part in the local success story that is DMR and to have had the opportunity to build a strong relationship with this fantastic family-owned business,” said Alison Clegg, managing director, asset management at Grosvenor.

Clegg continued: “As one of our original tenants, their growth is an excellent endorsement for Liverpool One and signifies the ongoing demand for physical retail, as well as the expansion of our luxury-focused offering. The premium experience is a key aspect of our retail strategy for Liverpool One, and we look forward to working closely with DMR as they broaden their offering.”