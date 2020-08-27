David's Bridal announces new partnership with Affirm

David's Bridal has teamed with Affirm, to allow its customers a more flexible and transparent way to pay. Affirm's service will allow shoppers to make simple monthly payments without any hidden or late fees.

“We have the privilege of dressing millions of brides for life’s most important occasions," David's Bridal's chief marketing and IT officer Kelly Cook said in a statement. "We’re in the business of making dreams come true, and finding seamless, stress-free solutions to get every bride in the perfect dress is top priority for us.”

Qualified brides can use Affirm to split the cost of their purchase over three or six months with no interest or late fees. All purchases over 100 dollars are eligible.

Cook said that she believes the Affirm partnership will allow David's Bridal to make their shopping experience easy and stress-free for their customers.