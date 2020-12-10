David's Bridal launches its first loyalty program

David's Bridal is seeking to improve consumer engagement through a new loyalty program. Called Diamond, Loyalty Program by David's, the program allows brides to earn free gifts and earn points that can contribute to a free honeymoon.

Loyalty members will receive free gifts at every level, including tote bags and additional goodies. Brides may also share their loyalty number with friends and family purchasing David's Bridal products for a wedding, which will help them earn points towards a free honeymoon.

The tier-based program features four levels: entry level Welcome, Shimmer for members with 3,000 or more points, Shine for 4,000 or more points and Sparkle for 5,000 or more points.

Customers may sign up for free and immediately receive welcome coupons. At each level, members receive more free gifts from both David's Bridal and its exclusive partners.

"We are beyond thrilled to unveil a way to serve her which is unprecedented in our industry," Kelly Cook, chief marketing and IT officer of David's Bridal, said in a press release. "During our research phase, we were ecstatic to find out how excited our brides were when they realized their families, bridal party, and wedding guests could all participate in the points-earning fun towards their free honeymoon or getaway."