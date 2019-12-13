De Fursac opens first UK store in Selfridges

Contemporary French menswear label De Fursac, which was acquired by the SMCP Group in September, has opened its first store in the UK with a pop-up in Selfridges, marking its first steps to expand internationally.

Located on the first floor of Selfridges London, the 355 square foot pop-up is situated within the Tailoring and Casual department, alongside brands including Zegna, Canali and Smedley, and will offer the French brand’s elegant tailoring with casual and evening wear pieces displayed within an new "architectural concept” created especially for the London pop-up.

Open until the end of January 2020, the pop-up marks the brand’s first store outside France and showcases the menswear label’s intention to increase its international presence, with De Fursac adding in a statement that it is looking to open five to ten new stores a year over the next few years, with the support of the SMCP Group.

“It’s a brand that is defined less by fashion than by a certain coherence - a client will never feel like he’s made a mistake because the label suddenly veered off into a different direction,” explained Elina Kousourna, who was recently named chief executive officer of the brand. “It has a strong positioning and is complementary with the other brands in the same segment of accessible luxury, and it’s a pure-player in terms of retail.”

Kousourna, added: “It’s one of the keys to the brand’s success - the quality. Once they get into the store, men are seduced by the product because it’s comfortable - every care is taken so that men feel good in the clothing.”

Founded in Paris in 1973, De Fursac combines stylish tailoring savoir-faire with a timeless chic to offer men accessible luxury. The brand has a network of 54 boutiques and in 2018 its total revenue reached 41.4 million euros.

De Fursac became part of the SMCP group in September and sits alongside three other Parisian brands Sandro, Maje, and Claudie Pierlot. Present in 40 countries, SMCP is a rapidly-growing Group that crossed the threshold of a one billion turnover in 2018.

