De Savary London opens first-ever pop-up store in London

Luxury outerwear brand De Savary London has launched its first bricks-and-mortar space on the King’s Road in London, which will run until the end of the year.

The 1,644 square foot pop-up, located at 322 King’s Road in Chelsea, is part of the Sloane Stanley Estate, and showcases the brand’s full collections of leather jackets, wool coats, tops, and trousers.

Natasha de Savary, founder of De Savary London, said in a statement: “The King’s Road is the perfect location for our first ever physical retail presence. De Savary London is defined by its craftsmanship and timeless design, and opening here, alongside such inspiring brands and with the support of Sloane Stanley, feels like a natural next step for us.”

De Savary London pop-up on the King’s Road in London Credits: De Savary London

Hannah Grievson, property director at Sloane Stanley, added: “As brands such as De Savary London take the leap into physical retail, it’s vital that they do so in a location that pulls in their core demographic, and a place that is trusted and well-known amongst the consumer to build excitement.

“Our location on the King’s Road not only brings the customer to the store, but our expertise makes that transition smoother by offering ongoing support as brands test the physical retail waters for the first time.”

De Savary London joins several clothing and accessory brands across the Sloane Stanley portfolio, including Aspiga, Penelope Chilver, and Pink City Prints.