Debenhams celebrates the art of gift giving in new Christmas campaign

As the weather begins to cool and Christmas songs slowly start to pop up in retailers across the UK, Debenhams has taken its first festive leap into the gift-giving season with its new 2018 Christmas campaign.

The campaign - which has been teased in short clips on Facebook and Instagram - is a celebration of gift giving, with the strapline ‘do a bit of you know you did good’ as a playful nod to the UK retailer’s ‘do a bit of Debenhams’ - an Autumn campaign that celebrates the joys of shopping. The new campaign will be available across TV, digital, print, and social media.

The four 20-second clips depict the moment an eager gift giver relishes in the realisation that they’ve made the perfect choice for a loved one, with 1981 hit Star by English singer Kiki Dee playing over the top. The teasers are online this week, before the full debut of the campaign is aired on TV on Friday 9 November on Channel 4.

Richard Cristofoli, Debenhams Managing Director of Beauty and Marketing, said in a statement: “Shoppers told us that the real joy of shopping comes from discovering the gift that you know the recipient is going to really love. We wanted to celebrate that moment.”

“Department stores occupy a unique position in that they enable consumers to shop a variety of gifts under one roof," Cristofoli continued. "With shoppers having to buy as many as 20 gifts for family and friends, we wanted to share a fist pump with the gifter rather than the giftee and celebrating those shoppers with the confidence of ‘do a bit of you know you did good’.”

Ana Balarin, Partner at Mother, added: "Breaking with what has become Christmas advertising convention with this campaign, we wanted to shift the attention from the gift receiver to the person buying it, and really focus on that ‘nailed it’ moment, which every shopping fan will identify with."

Photo credit: Pexels, Gary Spears