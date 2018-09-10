Debenhams debuts online beauty community and digitally-integrated beauty halls

Debenhams has announced the launch of two beauty initiatives called Beauty Club Community and Beauty Halls of the Future, this month.

Commenting on the initiatives, Richard Cristofoli, Managing Director of beauty and marketing at Debenhams, said in a statement: “By creating the UK’s first online beauty community and designing Beauty Halls of the Future we are creating easily accessible destinations to explore and discover the latest exciting brands and products. We know that customers have high trust of peer to peer recommendations and aim to capitalise on the collective power of beauty conversations to create Europe’s largest Beauty Community.”

The company said in a statement that the beauty initiatives drive a ‘digital first’ strategy for the department store and see both online and offline environments created that encourage customers to explore, discover and debate all things beauty.

The first initiative, Beauty Club Community, Debenhams said, is the UK’s first loyalty based digital social platform. Optimised for desktop and mobile, it enables users to give and receive real time, peer to peer beauty advice, discuss the latest beauty topics and trends and build rewards, earning points and recognition for their contribution to the forum. Linked to the retailer’s loyalty programme, through this program, members can create an online profile, discuss beauty themes and trends and earn badges as well as Beauty Club points in reward of their participation and engagement.

In addition to the community launch, Debenhams plans to redesign the in-store beauty retailing experience this autumn with two digitally enabled Beauty Halls of the Future opening in the newly renovated Meadowhall store and the brand’s new flagship store in Watford. The company added that these halls are designed to create a modern, welcoming and easy to navigate, interactive environment where customers can learn, discover and experiment with products from established beauty houses and breakthrough brands.

Picture credit:Debenhams