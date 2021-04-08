Debenhams stores in England and Wales to temporarily reopen for closing down sales

Debenhams has confirmed it will temporarily reopen its stores in England and Wales when lockdown eases next week to complete its final closing down sale.

The stores are reopening as part of Debenhams’ final stock liquidation process and will continue to trade for a limited number of weeks until the stock in the stores is fully cleared, the company said.

The stores will start to close permanently from May 2, with the stock clearance completed and final stores expected to close by May 15.

Fast-fashion group Boohoo snapped up Debenhams in January following years of difficulty at the 242-year-old retailer, which struggled to compete with online rivals. The acquisition included the brand and website of the high street stalwart but not its store network.

Last month, Debenhams announced the permanent closure of its 15 stores in Scotland, resulting in 647 redundancies.

This latest news comes as non-essential retailers prepare to reopen from April 12 following months of store closures.

A spokesperson for Debenhams said in a statement: “This is the last chance for customers in England and Wales to visit their local Debenhams before sadly our stores close for good. We will be reopening with a fantastic range of offers and discounts across all of our customers’ favourite brands and products.”