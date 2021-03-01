Debenhams to close Scottish stores

Debenhams has announced the permanent closure of its 15 stores in Scotland, resulting in 647 redundancies.

The British department store chain stated several employees would be retained for a short time to support an orderly exit from all stores in Scotland.

The news comes after the Scottish government confirmed that the reopening of non-essential stores would not begin until April 26 at the earliest.

Geoff Rowley, the joint administrator and partner of FRP Advisory, stated in a press release: “We regret that Debenhams’ Scottish stores will not be able to reopen, and would like to thank all those employees affected for their commitment to Debenhams during what I know has been an extremely unsettling time.”

Debenhams has also confirmed that it intends to reopen its stores in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland for a short period to complete its stock liquidation process as soon as government restrictions allow on April 12.

Rowley added: “The Debenhams liquidation clearance continues online and will restart in stores in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland once restrictions allow.”

Debenhams was acquired in January by fashion group Boohoo for 55 million pounds. The deal included the brand and website of the high street stalwart, but not its store network.