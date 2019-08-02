Debenhams to launch two new in-house womenswear brands

Debenhams is building on its womenswear offering with the launch of two new in-house labels this Autumn.

Debenhams’ managing director of fashion and home Steven Cook told Drapers that the company is “showing pockets of growth” despite a slow start to the summer, adding that its womenswear category was a key focus for growth.

A new brand, spanning clothing, footwear, accessories, sleepwear and activewear, will be revealed at the end of September. “It is very relaxed, very comfortable. Stylised but ageless,” Cook told Drapers. “We’re very well known for our occasionwear, so this will bring something different to the Debenhams offer. This is the first time we’ve had the chance to build a brand from ground zero, and really think about what we’re currently giving the customer and what we’re not.”

Debenhams’ current in-house womenswear lines include No 1 Jenny Packham, Star by Julien Macdonald and Nine by Savannah Miller.

The British department store chain will also be launching a capsule collection with Kate MacMahon, the winner of last year’s Debenhams Emerging Talent Award at Graduate Fashion Week. Its collection with designer Jenny Packham will also be expanded this Autumn to include a full lingerie offer for the first time.

“Our team has been working to define our brands more tightly and really keep them distinct from each other,” Cook said. “Despite the wider challenges facing the retail industry, we know that our customer is prepared to pay for the right product.”