Debenhams to reopen all remaining stores in Scotland on 13 July

Debenhams has announced it is to reopen all its remaining stores in Scotland on 13 July.

The British department store chain reopened six of its locations in Scotland last week when the country permitted non-essential stores to reopen following months of lockdown. In total, Debenhams has reopened 124 stores across the UK.

“We are delighted to welcome back our Scottish customers as we reopen the final group of stores in Scotland next week,” Susan Reid, retail director at Debenhams, said in a statement. “We are able in our stores to accommodate 2 metre social distancing comfortably, and we have equipped our colleagues with visors as well as screening off our tills. This underscores our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our customers and colleagues whilst ensuring their comfort and convenience is maintained.”