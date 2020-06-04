Debenhams to reopen majority of UK stores by June 15

Following the British government’s recent announcement to ease Covid-19 lockdown measures and allow non-essential businesses to reopen, Debenhams has confirmed its plans to reopen the majority of its UK stores from the beginning of next week.

The British department store will reopen three stores with street access in Northern Ireland on June 8, including its Belfast flagship, with the two remaining shops to reopen shortly after. On June 15, a further 50 stores in England will follow suit and the rest will offer in-store service again later in the week.

The company will also take the latest government guidance and instructions into account and employ social distancing guidelines and hygiene procedures in all of its stores. Once it is possible to do so, shops in Scotland and Wales will also reopen.

“From the installation of perspex screens at till points to the roll-out of social distancing procedures and PPE, we have been working hard to ensure our colleagues and customers can work and shop with confidence,” said Steven Cook, managing director of Debenhams in a statement. “Our reopening plans follow the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on 120 stores, meaning that the vast majority of our stores will be reopening.”