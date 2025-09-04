Debut in Seoul: Arket opens first pop-up in South Korea

Fashion retailer Arket, part of the H&M Group, is opening its first pop-up shop in South Korea. The temporary store will open its doors from September 6 to 14 in Seoul, Arket announced on Thursday. The pop-up is located in the Musinsa Empty Seongsu, a concept store that offers brands a platform.

The brand will present its autumn/winter 2025 collection on-site, as well as a selection of “timeless design archetypes that represent a versatile wardrobe with well-thought-out essentials for every occasion”, according to the announcement. Arket is also launching the Arket Sans capsule collection, which includes graphic print T-shirts, canvas bags, a leather cardholder and luggage tags.

The Arket Seoul pop-up will also introduce the Arket and Apartamento Bookshop collaboration to Korea for the first time. Following a pop-up tour in Berlin, Stockholm, Paris and Barcelona, the bookshop will present a curated selection of literature on food, art and everyday aesthetics in Seoul.

The Seoul pop-up is part of Arket’s continued expansion in Korea. It coincides with the brand’s launch on the Korean e-commerce platform 29CM in the same week. Arket will also expand its physical presence in the country in the autumn. A new store will open in Starfield Goyang in October, followed by a first location in the LoYe World Mall Jamsil later in the year.

“We are incredibly excited to open our very first pop-up shop in Korea, and this vibrant part of Seoul is the ideal location,” explained Managing Director Pernilla Wohlfahrt. “The space truly sparks curiosity, and visitors have the opportunity to discover our curated modern market offering through an interactive brand experience.”